PVBLIC Foundation Announces Three New Board Members as Part of the Organization’s Expansion Strategy
PVBLIC Foundation expands its board with Tina Tchen, Angelica Fuentes, and Brian Gott, enhancing its mission to advance sustainable development.
PVBLIC is proud to welcome a group of diverse board members who are passionate about our mission. Each member brings their own set of experiences that will play an important role in our plans”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PVBLIC Foundation announced today the appointment of three new members to the organization’s board of directors. The addition of new board members serves as part of PVBLIC Foundation’s growth and expansion following a successful 2022 where the organization expanded existing projects and established a series of new programs and partnerships that advance sustainable development.
New board members include:
● Tina Tchen, currently the Chief Strategy and Impact Officer at the Obama Foundation.
● Angelica Fuentes, Mexican American businesswoman, impact investor, and activist for gender equality.
● Brian Gott, Chief of Innovation & COO at the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF)
“As PVBLIC continues to build global partnerships to help advance sustainable development, we are proud to welcome a group of diverse board members who are passionate about our mission. Each member brings their own set of experiences that will play an important role in our plans to grow our current programs and projects,” said Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman, PVBLIC Foundation.
As the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Impact Officer for the Obama Foundation, Tina Tchen is responsible for leading the development, implementation, and monitoring of the Foundation’s strategy. Previously, she served for eight years in the Obama White House, first as the inaugural Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and then as Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama. Tchen also served as the Executive Director of the White House Council on Women and Girls for all eight years of the Obama Administration.
Angelica Fuentes is currently an investment partner in Ris3 Labs, a technology company, and in Banqu, a company on a mission to connect the world's poorest to the global economy through a secure, portable, digital identity that maintains transaction history through a proprietary blockchain-based platform. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with different global organizations that direct their efforts to empower girls and women. Her work in this field has been recognized with numerous awards and distinctions. In 2015, UN Women granted her the WEP’s CEO Leadership Award. She was the first female CEO to receive such recognition for championing gender equality in the private sector.
Brian Gott currently serves as the Chief Innovation Officer for the Entertainment Industry Foundation, which raises awareness and funds for critical social issues by harnessing the collective power of the creative community. EIF is one of America’s largest NGOs, and has created iconic philanthropic programs including Stand Up 2 Cancer, Defy Disaster and iParticipate. He is also one of the founding members of the United Nations Foundation's Global Entrepreneurs Council, a select group convened by the UN Foundation to advise the United Nations and UN Foundation on how to accelerate their philanthropic efforts, and further the mission of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Tchen, Fuentes, and Gott join Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman, Kerry Bannigan, President, Board of Directors, Ariana Stolarz, and Roman Rodriguez as members of the board.
“We are proud that the PVBLIC board represents a majority of women members. The board's extensive experience will play a critical role in our continued mission to engage global changemakers and mobilize action to advance sustainable development,” says Kerry Bannigan.
These new board members bring together decades of philanthropic experience that will serve as a key tool to help achieve PVBLIC’s mission to engage global change-makers and mobilize action to advance sustainable development. With experience in public and private sectors, ranging from sustainability in the corporate, government, entertainment, investment fields, across issues like gender equality, health and education — all new board members have demonstrated over the last decade that they are dedicated to advancing sustainable development around the world.
PVBLIC has worked diligently the last 10 years to create impact programs, action driven events and global partnerships that are helping accelerate sustainable solutions and these new members are part of the organizations plan to continue growing their programs, projects and impact.
