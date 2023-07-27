Suera Sheikhi Joins Adeptus Partners to Bolster Its Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group

Suera's expertise in digital service providers and entertainment/IP law helps Adeptus expand digital royalty auditing services for clients.

UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Partners, LLC, a leading accounting, advisory, and business management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Suera Sheikhi as a Senior Compliance Auditor in its Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group. With this strategic addition, Adeptus expands its expertise and capabilities in providing digital royalty auditing services to its clients.

Suera brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously worked on YouTube's Music Rights Management team under the Content Operations team. Coupled with her legal background and Juris Doctorate, she possesses unique and specialized knowledge in entertainment law and digital music distribution.

With over five years of digital music industry experience and ten years working in entertainment law, Suera has utilized her skills to help create and implement YouTube's Music Rights Management royalty system. She was instrumental in developing YouTube's royalty processing policies and procedures and established various standards to deliver consistent and accurate results. She knows how to analyze and process large data sets Suera's expertise also extends to entertainment law where she created, developed, and managed the entertainment and sports division of a Texas Law firm.

Suera is tasked to lead Adeptus’ digital services compliance audit practice. “As digital distribution and subscription business models continue to expand, the need for non-traditional forensic digital auditors is vital,” says Lewis Stark, Partner at Adeptus and leader of its Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group. "We are thrilled to have found someone as talented as Suera, who uniquely possesses a deep understanding of digital service providers and entertainment/IP law. Suera’s skillset will materially enhance the capabilities of our team."

In anticipation of her new role, Suera, stated, "I am eagerly looking forward to the opportunity of working with Adeptus in its Royalty Compliance Group. I am confident that my previous experience will contribute significantly to Adeptus’ Royalty Audit group. I am excited to help clients protect their rights and recover income for them."

Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based certified public accounting, advisory, and business management firm with a presence throughout the United States. With over 30 years of experience, the firm has provided comprehensive services to individuals and businesses on both national and international levels. Adeptus employs a collaborative problem-solving approach to help clients navigate their financial situations. Their experienced professionals stay up to date with the ever-changing tax and business regulatory laws and assist clients in addressing complex rules that impact their business and personal affairs.

The Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group at Adeptus Partners specializes in conducting forensic audits to recover underpaid royalties and profits, as well as to identify and recover overpaid fees and expenses. With a proven track record, the Group has successfully recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients. In addition to monetary recovery, the team also offers non-monetary benefits such as intellectual property protection, business intelligence, and enhanced compliance prospectively. Other services provided by the group include conducting financial due diligence reviews, providing litigation and expert witness services, and administering royalties and royalty obligations.