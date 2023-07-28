New Public Health Ads Unveiled in Ireland and Northern Ireland Promote Akathisia Awareness and Patient Safety

Akathisia Awareness Saves Lives Akathisia adverts hit the streets in Ireland and Northern Ireland Stephen's Voice works to raise awareness of serious adverse reactions to prescribed medications, particularly antidepressants.

Medication-Induced Akathisia can Cause Self-Harm, Violence, and Iatrogenic Suicide

Akathisia awareness can reduce avoidable suffering and save lives.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, IL, US, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ongoing effort to raise awareness about prescription medications' potentially fatal risks, two charities are spotlighting Prescribed Harm Awareness Day on July 29th by kicking off a new public health campaign. The billboard and bus shelter adverts in Ireland and Northern Ireland shed light on akathisia, a distressing and often overlooked condition associated with many commonly prescribed medications. When left untreated or wrongly treated, akathisia can cause self-harm, violence, and iatrogenic suicide.

The awareness campaign is a collaboration between the US-based Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) and Stephen's Voice, an Ireland-based charity. The campaign will run through International Akathisia Awareness Day on September 20th.

"Akathisia is a medication-induced disorder characterized by intense inner restlessness and an overwhelming urge to move. Symptoms can include cognitive confusion, violent nightmares, obsessive thoughts and behaviors, anxiety, delirium, and suicidality," said Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder. "The disorder is often associated with Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), such as Paxil, Prozac, and Zoloft, commonly marketed for depression. Other pharmaceuticals associated with akathisia include, but aren't limited to, drugs prescribed for nausea, high blood pressure, acne, hair loss, and asthma."

Stephen's Voice was founded after Stephen O'Neill suffered a catastrophic reaction to sertraline (Zoloft) and died on July 29th, 2016. At an inquest into his death, it was agreed that Stephen likely suffered akathisia. His family educates the public through their Stephen's Voice charity and lobbies for government change to improve patient safety and healthcare outcomes.

"Prescribed Harm Awareness Day events are held on the anniversary of Stephen's avoidable death, in memory of Stephen and all those whose lives have been lost or adversely impacted by akathisia and medication-induced suicide," said Stephen's Voice spokesperson Colleen Bell. "We are so grateful to bring this awareness adverts to Ireland. We can't get my Uncle Stephen back, but we can do our best to help prevent other lives and families from being similarly destroyed. Stephen would want that."

"These billboards serve as a platform to bring attention to akathisia and encourage healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers to understand the signs and symptoms so that akathisia is accurately identified and managed," said Dolin. "Akathisia awareness can reduce avoidable suffering and save lives."

Whenever starting, stopping, or changing the dose or type of certain medications, MISSD recommends that healthcare consumers identify a medication buddy to help monitor and report any unusual symptoms. This is particularly important given that akathisia can occur when stopping a medication and also when taking them exactly as prescribed.

To learn more about the causes and types of akathisia, see MISSD's free educational resources, public health videos, podcasts, and free, 1-hour accredited akathisia course. MISSD and Stephen's Voice are authentic grassroots charities that accept no pharmaceutical or medical industry funding.

Akathisia: In Their Own Words