World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: Reach Every Victim of Trafficking, Leave No One Behind
Light the Path Fundraiser to Help Eradicate Sex Trafficking in America
Donations to America’s Anti-Sex Trafficking Organization, Selah Freedom, will Help Thousands of Kids At-Risk of Being ExploitedSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is an annual observance on July 30 to raise awareness about human trafficking and to promote and protect the rights of trafficking victims. It was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013.
The theme for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023 is "Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind." This theme highlights the need to ensure that all victims of trafficking are identified, protected, and assisted, regardless of their location, circumstances, or the nature of their exploitation.
While this is an international crisis, the United States also experiences some of the highest trafficking rates of American youth who are targeted and exploited. The top 3 states for human trafficking are California, Texas, and Florida. As one of the nation’s largest anti-sex trafficking organizations, Selah Freedom continues its mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through five strong programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, Residential and Organizational Consulting.
Human trafficking is a serious crime that violates the fundamental human rights of millions of people around the world. It is estimated that in 2021, there are 49.6 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, including 4.9 million who are women and girls. Traffickers exploit their victims for a variety of purposes, especially sexual exploitation. Selah Freedom has helped American survivors for 12 years and is committed to bringing freedom to Selah’s survivors and raising our nation’s awareness of this epidemic that is in nearly every zip code in America:
6282K + survivors served
27,347 + kids and adults trained to spot signs of trafficking
171,345,700 + educated through our online and in-person programs in schools
We need your help! Selah Freedom is launching a two night, two city event “Let's Light The
Path to Bring Them Home” in October and November of 2023 to help raise much needed awareness and funds to help end sex trafficking throughout the West Coast of Florida. We want to Light The Path home for victims of trafficking so that they can have
the freedom to have the life they were meant to have.
Light the Path Events:
Oct. 25, Tampa @ Armature Works
Nov. 9, Sarasota @ Embassy Suites
Get Tickets Here
The name "Light the Path" is a metaphor for the journey that survivors of sex trafficking take to freedom. Selah Freedom believes that everyone deserves a chance to break free from the darkness of exploitation and live a life of freedom and hope.
If you suspect that someone is being trafficked, you can report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Selah Freedom’s intake # is: 1-888-8-FREE-ME.
About Selah Freedom:
Selah Freedom is a faith-based nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization based in Florida and the Midwest. Their mission is to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through five strong programs:
Awareness: Our team focuses on providing adult focused training events in our community, reaching 35,000 attendees.
Prevention: To help end sex trafficking, we strive to reach Students & Adults to provide them with critical age appropriate educational training so they can be empowered to avoid common tactics used by Traffickers. In 2021, our program held over 400 training events, while empowering nearly 11,000 youth and adults.
Outreach: Our team works with Law Enforcement and community partners, “on the streets and in the jails” to reach those in need of our services.
Residential: We offer two campuses to allow Survivors to “Pause, Rest, and Reflect” (the meaning of the Hebrew word, “Selah”) on their life and what their future will hold. Reuniting and rebuilding relationships with children and family are paramount. Pursuing education and obtaining employment, all while receiving wrap-around support and services.
Consulting: We have been able to mentor over 60 organizations in 10 states and 3 countries to help them provide safe and sustainable programs for their survivors.
Donate to Selah Freedom. Donations to America’s Selah Freedom will Help Thousands of Kids At-Risk of Being Exploited.
Andrea Martone
Selah Freedom Anti-Sex Trafficking Org
+1 917-929-0527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube