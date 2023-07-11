Let Freedom Ring! Says Anti-Sex Trafficking Organization About New Movie, "Sounds of Freedom"
"Sound of Freedom” Movie Addresses Global Human Trafficking
Sound of Freedom” movie will be a powerful catalyst for change both abroad and here in America where we find sex trafficking in every zip code.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Let Freedom Ring” took on a new meaning this July Fourth when Angel Studios launched the new film, "Sound of Freedom," selling nearly 500,000 tickets even ahead of its July 4 premiere.
Sound of Freedom is an American action film that features the incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde, the movie stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp. The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, who founded Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a non-profit organization that rescues children from sex trafficking. Ballard was a former Homeland Security agent who was deeply troubled by the number of children being trafficked into the United States. He founded OUR in 2013, and the organization has since rescued over 1,000 children. The film premiered at the 2022 Coronado Island Film Festival, and was released on July 4, 2023, by Angel Studios.
Sarasota-based Selah Freedom, one of the country’s largest non-profit, anti-sex trafficking organizations, applauds Angel Studios for the timing of Sound of Freedom, as July Fourth is a significant time of year to redefine the meaning of Freedom for all human beings, not just those living in America. Florida is the # 3 state for human trafficking and Selah has been a model for anti-sex trafficking efforts for twelve years.
Selah Freedom brings critical survivor services by providing the necessary wrap-around services through five life-saving programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, Residential and Consulting.
· Child sex trafficking has been reported in all 50 states. Florida is # 3, (California, # 1, Texas # 2)
· Sex Trafficking is a $99 billion dollar industry.
· Human trafficking is the 2nd largest crime worldwide.
· 2 million children are sold each year through sex trafficking.
· Women and girls account for 94% of victims in commercial sex industry; men and boys account for 6%.
Selah Freedom is proud to report that to date we have provided over 6,618 survivor services, while training over 59 thousand children and adults in our communities with awareness and prevention training. In 2022, Prevention held over 300 training events, while educating and empowering nearly 6,000 youths and adults in 2022 (for a total of 27,347+ over the years).
Our Outreach program is very active on the streets and in the jails through sex trade support groups and case management. In addition, outreach partners with local law enforcement to be the first point of contact for those identified as sex trafficking victims or at a high risk of being recruited into sex trafficking. We are proud to also partner with the FBI, the United States Attorney's Office, multiple Human Trafficking Task Forces, and more to continue bringing life-saving solutions. Furthermore, the Outreach program has developed a treatment court called Turn Your Life Around (TYLA), with the goal of rehabilitation and not punishment. Graduation from this program results in charges administratively dismissed and the termination of probation (if applicable). Our Outreach program serves both male and female survivors with no age limit.
“Sound of Freedom” movie will undoubtedly raise significant awareness of the epidemic of human trafficking,” says Stacey Efaw, Executive Director, Selah Freedom. “Sound of Freedom is more than just an impactful movie. In fact, Selah Freedom hopes it will be a powerful catalyst for change both abroad and here in America where we find sex trafficking in every zip code.”
Angel Studios is a streaming platform that was founded in 2019 by Neal Harmon and Eduardo Verástegui. The company's mission is to "produce and distribute content that inspires and uplifts people." Angel Studios has released several films that address the issue of sex trafficking, including Sound of Freedom and they are committed to using their platform to raise awareness about sex trafficking and to help victims of this crime. The company has partnered with several organizations that work to combat sex trafficking, including Operation Underground Railroad, the National Human Trafficking Hotline, and the Polaris Project.
About Selah Freedom:
Selah Freedom is a non-profit organization that fights sex trafficking and exploitation and brings those exploited in sex trafficking to freedom by providing the necessary wrap-around services. We do so through five life-saving programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, Residential and Consulting. If you would like to donate to our programs, visit here. https://selahfreedom.com/donate/
