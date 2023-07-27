A Weekend Full of Indie Films at Silver State Film Festival 2023 Submissions Open for Fall Festival in Las Vegas

Silver State Film Festival submissions are open and red carpet event information.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, do something different and have some fun at Silver State Film Festival, at The Century Orleans 18 and XD at Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Enjoy two days of some of the best independent films from around the world during our red carpet event. The festival will open with a networking party at the Orleans Hotel and Casino, and films will screen on Saturday, October 28th through Sunday, October 29th at The Century Orleans 18 and XD at Orleans Hotel and Casino. “We are pleased to announce that we are in our sixth year in Las Vegas and continue growing the festival for the indie film community in Nevada and Las Vegas”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival held in Nevada. The films are screened at the high quality venue, The Century Orleans 18 and XD. “We created a true independent film festival in Las Vegas that screens a wide variety of diverse independent films for indie filmmakers ” said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Discounts on rooms at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will be available to accepted filmmakers - see the official festival website for updates. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their independent films on Silver State Film Festival’s website via Film Freeway https://www.silverstatefilmfestival.com/submissions . The festival accepts submissions from around the world from independent filmmakers. The Silver State Film Festival is fun relaxed red carpet event for the independent film community.

Film Submissions https://www.silverstatefilmfestival.com/submissions

Event Tickets https://www.silverstatefilmfestival.com/tickets

The festival also promotes Las Vegas, Nevada as a premiere entertainment destination, and film production center as well as the State for film production. The Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival inspired by the rich history of the state of Nevada. It aims to highlight local and international filmmakers in high-quality screening environments in Nevada, creating a platform for the independent film community and filmmakers. The Silver State Film Festival promotes independent film and production in Nevada and brings filmmakers from around the world to Las Vegas. Silver State Film Festival is a registered trademark. The Silver State Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and Co-founded by Peter Greene as an independent film festival in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.silverstatefilmfestival.com.