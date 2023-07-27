Submit Release
Kid’s Creek and Blue Mountain Meadow ponds stocked with Jack Chinook Salmon

Kid’s Creek Pond is a small fishing pond along Highway 93 in Salmon with good trout fishing.  Blue Mountain Meadow Pond is an easy-to-access pond adjacent to the golf course in Challis.

“This will make for some great fishing, as jacks are very feisty and make excellent eating,” said Greg Schoby, Fish and Game Fisheries Manager.    

Jack Chinook are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds.  The trout daily bag limit is six (6), all species combined. Both ponds will also receive hundreds of catchable rainbow trout in the coming weeks.

For more information on local fishing holes geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit Fish and Game’s Fish Planner

