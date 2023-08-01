Borough of Eddystone, PA, Advances Permitting & Licensing Process with OpenGov

Thanks to digitized processes, the Borough will now be able to manage license due dates for a significant number of rental properties.

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with a cumbersome paper-based process and the need to efficiently manage license due dates for a significant number of rental properties, the Borough of Eddystone, PA, sought a new software solution. OpenGov , the leader in permitting, licensing, and inspection software for the public sector, emerged as the ideal partner to address pain points and usher in a streamlined digital era.The Borough of Eddystone, located along the Delaware River, had been manually re-entering paper forms and lacked a centralized system to track license due dates. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing presented the perfect opportunity for them to leverage an all-in-one online platform, providing a public portal for residents and businesses to apply, review, track, and receive updates on their applications. The software's mobile capabilities also offered a solution for inspectors to efficiently conduct field inspections.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Borough aims to provide residents and businesses with a convenient, user-friendly experience, contributing to the growth and efficiency of the community. The digital solution will lead to improved response times and permit processing, while also increasing transparency for both internal employees and applicants. Plus, integration with GIS software, including zoning maps, will provide essential context for zoning compliance and streamlined workflows will foster collaboration among internal departments.The Borough of Eddystone joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.