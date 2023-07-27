Jeremy Williams Launches Red Hawk Property Team and Network powered by JLA Realty, Poised for Statewide Expansion

Real Estate Coach Jeremy Williams Red Hawk Property Team powered by JLA Realty Survive Scale Soar Amazon Best Selling Book

Experienced Real Estate Entrepreneur Launches Exciting Venture to Extend Services Across Texas and Beyond

KINGWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Williams, a seasoned professional with nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, proudly announces the launch of the Red Hawk Property Team and network. This new venture is powered by JLA Realty, brokered by John Altic, and marks a significant step towards expanding the team's reach across Texas and eventually into new markets.

Throughout his successful journey in the real estate sector, Jeremy Williams has achieved remarkable feats, including sales excellence, broker management roles, and coaching engagements with some of the largest brokerage offices in the Greater Houston, Texas area. In 2017, Jeremy's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Red Hawk Coaching, where he provided coaching services to real estate agents, teams, brokers, and small business owners. The introduction of the Red Hawk Property Team represents a strategic expansion of the renowned Red Hawk brands.

One of Jeremy's notable accomplishments is the authorship of the best-selling book, 'Survive Scale Soar: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building the Life and Business You Deserve.' This book has resonated with countless entrepreneurs and business professionals, showcasing Jeremy's expertise in leadership and growth strategies.

As a testament to his dedication to learning and sharing knowledge, Jeremy Williams is also the esteemed host of the widely popular Survive Scale Soar podcast. The podcast features interviews with top-notch professionals in various industries, providing valuable insights and inspiration to a broad audience.

Residing in Kingwood, Texas, Jeremy shares his life with his wife, Laurie, and their two children, Emma and Logan. The family also includes two beloved dogs, Stella Gumbo and Bailey.

With an extensive background in real estate and coaching, Jeremy Williams and the Red Hawk Property Team are well-prepared to cater to the diverse needs of clients across Texas. The team's commitment to excellence, personalized service, and strategic expertise will undoubtedly make them a prominent force in the real estate market.

Jeremy Williams' vision for expansion encompasses not only reaching every corner of Texas but also extending the Red Hawk Property Team and network beyond state borders. With his vast experience and passion for helping others succeed, Jeremy's future prospects look promising as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.

For more information about the Red Hawk Property Team and Jeremy Williams, visit http://www.RedHawkPropertyTeam.com.

About Jeremy Williams:

Jeremy Williams is an experienced real estate entrepreneur with a career spanning nearly 20 years. He has held prominent roles in real estate sales and broker management, and his coaching services through Red Hawk Coaching have empowered numerous real estate agents, teams, brokers, and small business owners. Jeremy is the author of the best-selling book 'Survive Scale Soar: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building the Life and Business You Deserve' and hosts the popular Survive Scale Soar podcast.