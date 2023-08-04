Lenoir County, NC, Prepares for Economic Growth with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
Staff at Lenoir County, NC were challenged by outdated processes for permitting and licensing. OpenGov was the answer.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with outdated and paper-based processes, Lenoir County, NC sought a modern software solution to address various pain points, including the need for collaboration among departments, the ability for inspectors to access information remotely, and the lack of a centralized data center for approvals. After previously working with the software at Kinston, NC, the County’s Planning Director knew OpenGov was the choice.
Centrally located in eastern North Carolina approximately 75 miles east of Raleigh, Lenoir County is committed to fostering economic growth and efficient government operations. However, the current pen and paper process hindered progress. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing captured the County’s attention with features that offer a centralized location for applications, seamless mobility in the field for permits and inspections, and integration with the County's GIS mapping system, resulting in a highly efficient and synchronized solution.
The implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing is expected to drive significant efficiencies and collaboration throughout Lenoir County. The software's robust reporting capabilities, coupled with its configurable workflow model, will cater to the County's specific needs. Lenoir County is eagerly anticipating a "one-stop-shop" for multiple departments, providing residents and businesses with a convenient online portal to apply, review, track, and receive updates on their applications. This move is poised to revolutionize processes in Lenoir County, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and public services to support the region's growth and prosperity.
Lenoir County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
