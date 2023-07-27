Rector of ULisboa visits UM

MACAU, July 27 - Rector of the University of Lisbon (ULisboa) Luís Ferreira visited the University of Macau (UM) and was warmly received by Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins. The two parties exchanged views on deepening cooperation in areas such as scientific research, education, and talent cultivation, as well as the further implementation of various collaborations.

Ferreira visited the University Gallery, the library, a residential college, the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences, the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City. He spoke highly of the university’s development of research and education in recent years. He also expressed hope that UM and ULisboa will continue to strengthen their cooperation and exchanges, so as to cultivate top talent for China and Portugal and open a new chapter in higher education cooperation between the two countries.

According to UM Rector Yonghua Song, after the signing of the strategic cooperation framework agreement in April this year, the two universities have implemented a series of collaborations in various academic fields. These include the establishment of a joint research centre, the organisation of annual joint meetings, and the development of joint PhD programmes. He hopes that through this visit, the two universities will further promote their collaborations and explore more opportunities for cooperation.

UM representatives who received Ferreira during his visit to the university included Tong Io Cheng, dean of the Faculty of Law; Chen Xin, director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences; Xu Renhe, associate dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences; Cheung Kwok Cheung, interim college master of Moon Chun Memorial College; Mak Pui In, director of the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI; Wu Jianzhong, university librarian; Xu Jie, interim director of the Centre for Regional Oceans; Zhou Wanhuan and Gong Zhiguo, professors in the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City; and Cherry Mok, acting director of the Global Affairs Office.