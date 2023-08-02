A2 Global Electronics Launches New Comprehensive Testing Services for Electronic Components
EINPresswire.com/ -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, announces the launch of its new suite of comprehensive component testing services. These services are designed to meet the increasing demand for component validation and ensure the highest level of quality for all electronic components.
The new suite of test offerings is available for parts purchased from any source and includes component authentication, electrical testing, and value-added services.
“By expanding our testing capabilities for electronic components, whether sourced from us or another vendor, we are reinforcing our commitment to our customers to provide them with the highest-quality electronic parts,” said Anthony Andriano, CFO and EVP of Operations at A2 Global.
A2 Global’s testing services are conducted by a team of highly-accredited engineering staff operating in A2 Global’s own certified labs across the globe - in St. Petersburg, FL, Netherlands, and Singapore. With these state-of-the-art facilities and experienced professionals, the company offers end-to-end testing solutions to clients worldwide – giving customers direct access to comprehensive electronics services and solutions no matter where they are located.
The introduction of these new testing services further strengthens A2 Global’s position as a quality-focused, trusted partner in the electronics industry.
“We want our customers to feel good about the quality of the parts they are using so that they can deliver their products to the market with confidence," said Chad Spikes, Vice President, Quality Assurance & Regulatory Compliance at A2 Global. "With our newly-expanded suite of testing services, we are giving our customers the peace of mind that their components meet the highest industry standards, regardless of where they purchased them."
For more information about our comprehensive testing services and to discuss your specific requirements, please visit www.A2GlobalElectronics.com.
ABOUT A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS
With over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive global presence and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components for customers in a wide variety of industries, including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.
