Kenyan Songstress Mo debuts self-produced Mixtape ‘Maembe’
Mo has been working on a compilation of songs for the official debut of 'Maembe,' her self-produced mixtape.NAIROBI, KENYA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music for the soul is singer-songwriter Mo’s specialty. The Kenyan talent continues to evolve her craft and make an impression as a solo artist. Her style infuses smooth vocals and sweet melodic sounds with powerful rhythms to evoke emotion and uplift listeners. Mo has been working on a compilation of songs for the official debut of her self-produced mixtape 'Maembe.'
Mo’s Mixtape 'Maembe' - Listen Now
The seven-track project features a selection of lo-fi dream pop elements with each song presenting a unique composition and intentional arrangement. Nature and humanity are core themes in 'Maembe,' which means mangoes in English. The mixtape includes singles “Fluidity” and “Water Your Garden” from Mo’s Live EP 'Wanderer.'
Mo has developed a reputation for creating meaningful art and nurturing working relationships with people from around the globe. She has been involved in several ongoing residencies in her community and regularly performs at music festivals across East Africa. Upcoming shows include gigs with U.S. based reggae artist Mighty Joshua. The pair have worked together numerous times and will reunite for an evening of live music August 6th at TribEarth on the coast starting 5pm (Diani Beach Road, Ukunda, Kenya). The following week they will perform on August 12th in Nairobi as Mo, Mighty Joshua, and Friends starting 4pm at the Pizza Garden at The Node (Woodvale Close, Westlands, Kenya).
Connect & Listen: https://linktr.ee/mowanjeri
After seven glorious years as lead singer for the band Yellow Light Machine, Mo has enjoyed exploring her own path and greets each turn with an open mind and a kind heart. Her love of writing and performing started at a young age with exposure to choir and theater. After high school, she was accepted to the prestigious Sauti Academy at Penya, Africa, where she honed her vocal skills and tapped into the power and magic of her words. Today, Mo [@mo.pear.sun] is an established professional with an impressive body of work that continues to draw in new audiences with every passing day.
###
Sarah Freiseis
Mighty Music LLC
sarah.freiseis@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram