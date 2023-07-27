Alexei Overchuk’s meeting with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff

RUSSIA, July 27 - Deputy Prime
Minister Alexei Overchuk met with President of the New Development Bank Dilma
Rousseff on the sidelines of Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum,
held as part of the second Russia-Africa Summit.
Alexei Overchuk
and Dilma Rousseff discussed the progress made in joint projects, as well as
measures to provide technical assistance in improving public administration.
