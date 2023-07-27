Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,069 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk’s meeting with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff

RUSSIA, July 27 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk met with President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff on the sidelines of Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, held as part of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

Alexei Overchuk and Dilma Rousseff discussed the progress made in joint projects, as well as measures to provide technical assistance in improving public administration.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk’s meeting with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more