Battlefield to Recovery: Volunteers for Ukraine's Unwavering Commitment to Wounded Soldiers

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Well over 100,000 Ukrainian Soldiers have been wounded since the Russians invaded in February 2022, and as far back as 2014, when Ukrainians defended the Donbas and Crimea regions. For those who have lost limbs, there is a concerted effort by Volunteers for Ukraine (VfU) to get these veterans the prosthetics and rehabilitation services they desperately need.

The loss of limbs is an ever-increasing hazard for Ukrainian Soldiers as they continue the counteroffensive against Russian forces that have laid countless land mines and endure unprecedented artillery since the first day of the full scale invasion. As one Ukrainian medic noted recently, “mines are replacing artillery as a leading cause of wounds” as the most recent tactic to slow the counteroffensive is to mine massive portions of occupied territory most expected to be recovered by Ukrainians.

Yevhen, a Ukrainian Soldier who lost a leg in Crimea in 2014, embodies the success that Volunteers for Ukraine has achieved in its mission. Earlier this year, while training Soldiers near Kyiv, Yevhen was introduced to VfU. Thanks to its strong relationships with other organizations such as Kind Deeds and the Protez Foundation, VfU arranged full funding for Yevhen's transportation, prosthetic fitting, and rehabilitation in the U.S. Four months after his journey to recovery, Yevhen is back home in Ukraine and reentering the fight.

“We are humbled to work with dedicated non-profits like VfU. Their connections and expertise enable us to respond quickly and effectively to aid veterans in need,“ says Anastasia MacArthur, executive director of Kind Deeds volunteer management team. “We are very passionate about helping wounded veterans, and they have the connections and expertise to help us.”

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, VfU helped fund flights to the U.S. and housing for Ukrainian veterans in need of prosthetics. The organization currently covers rent for the housing for 15 wounded Ukrainian Soldiers in New York City, where they are undergoing medical care and rehabilitation through Kind Deeds, which is focused on helping Ukrainian veterans return to normal life as soon as possible. To date, the program has arranged for 25 Soldiers to receive prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation services; 200 more wounded Soldiers are on the organization’s waiting list.

With a team that includes U.S. military veterans, VfU continues to assist in securing funding for wounded veterans in Ukraine. VfU has partnered with Ukrainian veterans organizations, in part, to gather the latest data on wounded Soldiers and determine how medical/prosthetic care can quickly be arranged. VfU also is focused on providing psychological/trauma counseling for Ukrainian veterans and educational programs to assist veterans for life following military service.

Visit Volunteers for Ukraine to learn more about VfU and consider making a donation. Your contributions will help to fund our vital work and support the Ukrainian veterans who desperately need our aid.

About Volunteers for Ukraine

We are a vast network of volunteers and partners that support multiple humanitarian missions. We work with government officials, NGOs, and personnel on the ground to organize efforts to support Ukraine. Volunteers for Ukraine is a 100% volunteer grassroots 501(c)(3) non-profit comprising professionals who dedicate their time and expertise to helping Ukraine. For more information visit https://www.VolunteersforUkraine.org