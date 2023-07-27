Macecraft Seeks to Raise the Bar of the Software Uninstaller Niche by Launching Uninstalr

Macecraft Software released Uninstalr which aims to redefine Windows software uninstallation. A benchmark test was also published to support this.

PORI, FINLAND, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After five consecutive releases of standalone apps, the Macecraft Software team did it once again by launching Uninstalr on Thursday, 27th of July. Uninstalr is a free, easy-to-use, and very accurate software uninstaller for Windows. Promising a new level of accuracy, the team aimed to redefine the standards in Windows software uninstallation with Uninstalr. To support this, the team also brought up a benchmark test where they compared Uninstalr against seven popular software uninstallers. The test measured each software’s ability to uninstall 28 popular Windows apps and the amount of leftovers that remained after uninstallation. The conclusion of the test is that Uninstalr was able to uninstall with the least amount of leftovers compared to the popular uninstallers.

Jouni Flemming, Macecraft Software’s founder and lead developer, has been obsessed with creating the perfect software uninstaller. He had created jv16 PowerTools 20 years ago which includes its own Software Uninstaller tool, but he felt that the tool wasn’t good enough.

He also found that the current software uninstallers available in the market don’t address the two biggest pain points of the users: accuracy and ease of use. More specifically, he believes that those uninstallers aren’t very accurate in detecting the data installed apps create, and a lot of the uninstallers don’t have the option to do a fully automated batch uninstallation. He then decided to start again from scratch with a bigger goal of creating a new uninstaller that raises the bar for the Windows uninstaller niche.

After months of intense development and in-depth research, Jouni brought the idea to life with Uninstalr. Leveraging a custom uninstallation engine designed to detect all data from installed apps, Uninstalr leaves very little leftovers after uninstallation and is able to uninstall any app, including the most stubborn ones. He explained further, “The best way to determine the accuracy of an uninstaller is by measuring the leftovers. The least amount of leftovers typically means the highest accuracy. The slow accumulation of leftovers like these is one big reason why your computer feels like it’s slower than when it was brand new.”

To support his bold claims about Uninstalr being very accurate, he and the team also published a benchmark test where they compared Uninstalr against popular Windows uninstallers. They installed 28 popular apps in a virtual machine for the benchmark. From there, they uninstalled all those apps using Uninstalr and the other popular software uninstallers. After uninstallation, they counted the amount of leftovers remaining from the uninstalled apps.

On average, the tested uninstallers left around 4920 leftovers behind. On the other hand, Uninstalr left only 58 leftovers behind, which was the best score in the benchmark.

Details of the benchmark test and a video documenting it being performed can be found on Uninstalr’s website and Macecraft’s blog.

Jouni added, “I have poured my heart and soul into this app, and I hope you will want to give it a try. However, I also urge you to do your own testing. Try, and see for yourself how Uninstalr compares against others. Don’t just trust what you read online, test it yourself!”

Uninstalr can be downloaded for free as a Portable or Setup version from its official website: https://uninstalr.com/

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of a software uninstaller app called Uninstalr, a Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools, and a Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com



Uninstalr uninstalling 28 Windows apps without any input from user