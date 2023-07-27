Apprendis' Inq-ITS Wins $250,000 SBIR Grant from the U.S. Department of Education
Apprendis, the innovative company behind Inq-ITS online science labs, was recently awarded a $250,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant.BERLIN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apprendis, the innovative company behind Inq-ITS online science labs with patented AI that does automatic grading, personalized feedback, and progress monitoring was recently awarded a $250,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Education to build a science platform for elementary science. The new elementary platform, called Collab-ITS, will include collaborative virtual labs in which science, math, and ELA writing are integrated.
By leveraging Apprendis' expertise in science education, assessment, and artificial intelligence, Collab-ITS will offer elementary-appropriate, no-install, online labs that provide a comprehensive learning experience. These labs will help students learn to collaborate effectively and develop critical thinking skills, while learning authentic science practices, as well as math and writing skills important to 21st Century competencies.
"We are so excited to be one of 6 companies in the U.S. to receive an SBIR grant. This award will support Apprendis in its ongoing mission to revolutionize science education using AI, and now we will be able to support students in elementary school in addition to middle and high school students who are already using Inq-ITS in 50 states and multiple countries” said Janice Gobert, CEO of Apprendis. "Collab-ITS will empower both teachers and students alike, providing a collaborative and immersive learning experience that seamlessly combines science, math, and ELA writing. Collab-ITS will overcome the challenges faced in elementary school science education and empower students to become lifelong learners with a deep appreciation for scientific inquiry.”
About Apprendis
Apprendis has a team of recognized leaders in science education, assessment, and AI who are dedicated to developing research-based learning environments for science. In Inq-ITS, its flagship product, almost 2M labs have been conducted to date.
For more information about Apprendis and Inq-ITS, please visit https://www.inqits.com.
