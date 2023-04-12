Inq-ITS demonstrates learning of key math practices associated with science

Inq-ITS virtual science labs have demonstrable efficacy for science classrooms - supporting students and teachers.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inq-ITS (www.inqits.com) virtual labs have demonstrable efficacy in helping all students learn science due to its patented AI algorithms that trigger precise help exactly when a student needs it. Teachers also get actionable alerts and instructional support for real-time instruction of science practices.
Our newest work, led by Dr. Janice Gobert and supported by the Institute of Education Sciences, U.S. Department of Education Grant R305A210432 to Rutgers Graduate School of Education, includes adding the math practices associated with science to Inq-ITS’ activities, assessments, and scaffolds. This is important because poor competencies in math are a barrier to high school science and STEM college majors.
In a recent classroom test of our math assessment and scaffolding, we found that AI-based support on mathematical modeling during an Inq-ITS virtual science lab lead to robust learning that transferred to a new science investigation. See www.inqits.com/research for papers.
