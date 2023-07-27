SmartBuyGlasses Gives Back to the Local Community
The event organised by Gruppo Abele provided prescription glasses to members of the community in need.
Everyone at Gruppo Abele and Tutto a Vista has been fantastic with their organisation. We were delighted to have increased the number of consultations today compared to the last event.”TORINO, TORINO, ITALY, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday June 13th, SmartBuyGlasses took part in their second collaborative event of the year with Italian NGO, Gruppo Abele. The ongoing project aims to provide prescription eyewear to some of the most vulnerable members of the community in Turin, Italy, for whom such services are not easily accessible.
The event took place in the Gruppo Abele Community Shelter in the Barriera di Milano neighbourhood of Turin. The optometry team from Tutto a Vista provided the equipment and eye testing services for those in need, with participants then given a new prescription.
Glasses frames were donated by SmartBuyGlasses, with staff from their Turin office on hand to help the participants choose the best option from the selection available and answer any questions they had. Company CEO David Menning was also in attendance.
24 men, women and children of all ages received a complete consultation free of charge, and 21 of those were found to be in need of vision correction. The SmartBuyGlasses frames that they chose are currently being fitted with new prescription lenses by Tutto a Vista, and the new glasses will be with their owners within three weeks.
Tuesday’s event was the second of its kind this year, with SmartBuyGlasses keen to increase their efforts to help make prescription eyewear more accessible for all.
"Many of the people we saw today have needed glasses for a long time, but haven't been able to get them. Vision correction can make a huge improvement to their quality of life. Everyone at Gruppo Abele and Tutto a Vista has been fantastic with their organisation. We were delighted to have increase the number of consultations today compared to the last event. We hope to continue that trend in the future so we can help even more people to see and be healthy.”
- David Menning, SmartbuyGlasses CEO.
