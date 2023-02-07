SmartBuyGlasses Takes on Mido 2023 for an Exclusive Look at the Latest Trends and Collections
Charlotte Brown, head of Content for SmartBuyGlasses, flies into Milan for MIDO 2023 to get an exclusive look at new eyewear trends
I sat down with leading brands to discuss upcoming collections and trends for 2023. Brands are breaking boundaries by with collections that embrace fluidity and sustainability.”MILANO, MI, ITALY, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartBuyGlasses, a leading global eyewear retailer, headed to MIDO 2023 in Milan last weekend to pursue the next big things in the eyewear industry. Charlotte Brown, head of content, joined people from around the world to get exclusive insights and early looks at 2023’s newest collections. MIDO is where fashion trends and the latest innovations set the tone for the year, dictating the style of one of the most important fashion accessories: eyewear.
— Charlotte Brown
MIDO 2023, the greatest international event dedicated to eyewear, included industry giants, iconic brands, and the debut of small, independent businesses. With over 1,000 exhibitors and 150 countries represented, attendees got a first-hand look at the latest fashion and luxury taking over the industry.
MIDO offered live events with industry greats like Nick Cerioni, Creative Director and celebrity stylist. Cerioni guest spoke at the How to round table, offering tips on “How to define a look and a personality through eyewear. Styling as an opportunity for opticians.” With a focus on supporting and empowering women in the eyewear industry, a panel was held with the ANFAO Empowering Optical Women Leadership project.
Closing out a successful weekend in Milan, SmartBuyGlasses is armed with the latest insights straight from industry professionals. With a fresh look at 2023’s fashion trends, it’s all eyes on the future of frames, fashion, and eyewear.
About SmartBuyGlasses
SmartBuyGlasses is a leading global eyewear e-retailer with over 15 years of expertise in the eyewear industry. SmartBuyGlasses sells an extensive range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses at accessible prices. With trendy designs available at affordable prices, SmartBuyGlasses gives everyone access to the perfect eyewear to show off who they are.
