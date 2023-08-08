Indulge in Excellence: Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse's Third Year at Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2023
Experience the Magic of Brazilian Cuisine: Adega Gaucha Joins Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2023! A Gastronomic Adventure Awaits from Aug 18 to Oct 1.
We are thrilled to be a part of Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2023 and offer our guests an unforgettable culinary experience.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is thrilled to announce its participation for the third year in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2023. Celebrating its 18th year, this prestigious event promises a gastronomic adventure across Orlando's finest culinary destinations. From August 18 to October 1, 2023, food enthusiasts can savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at some of Orlando's most renowned restaurants. It's a delicious way to explore the city's diverse culinary scene, with options available at just $40 or $60 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Best of all, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits, making every bite a contribution to the community.
— Ricardo Oliveira
Visit Orlando's Magical Dining offers an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in the city's most sought-after culinary delights, including the highly regarded Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. Guests can relish a unique gastronomic journey, expertly blending traditional flavors and signature dishes.
Unlock the Magic of Adega Gaucha's $40 Magical Dining Menu.
In this vein, between August 18 and October 1, 2023, Adega Gaucha invites you to indulge in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2023, savoring a three-course prix-fixe menu for $40 per person, where the dinner begins with the Gourmet Table, boasting an array of over 50 salads, hot dishes, and more. For the main course, a choice awaits among the succulent 10oz Picanha, the tantalizing Pork Tenderloin, or the flavorful Pan-seared Salmon, and to conclude on a delightful note, the options include the Strawberry Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, or Caramel Flan.
Adega Gaucha's concept, inspired by the southern Gaucho Brazilian cowboy's rugged traditions and culinary artistry, elevates the Brazilian steakhouse experience to a new level in the heart of Orlando. Under the guidance of veteran restaurateur and sommelier Ricardo Oliveira, Adega Gaucha strives to deliver extraordinary flavors and the warmth of Brazilian hospitality that embraces each guest as part of the family.
"We are thrilled to be a part of Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2023 and offer our guests an unforgettable culinary experience," says Ricardo Oliveira, the founder of Adega Gaucha.
Visit Orlando's Magical Dining supports local nonprofits that aid those in need, making each meal served at Adega Gaucha an opportunity to contribute to a fantastic cause while enjoying high-quality meals at an incredible price.
Join Adega Gaucha and experience the true essence of Brazilian cuisine during Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2023. Early reservations are encouraged via OpenTable or directly with Adega Gaucha to secure preferred dates and times.
For more information and reservations for Visit Orlando's Magical Dining at Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, visit, visit www.adegagaucha.com
Ricardo Oliveira
Adega Gaucha
+1 407-250-4455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Adega Gaucha: The Most Exciting Steakhouse in Orlando, Florida