NJ Top Dentists Proudly Presents Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman of Advanced Dental Techniques

Our extensive services allow patients to have their full case completed in our office, without being referred to many specialists.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman of Advanced Dental Techniques has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Dentists for 2023. At Advanced Dental Techniques, patient participation in planning and direction of their treatment is a core philosophy.
Dr. Breiterman believes that patients deserve to understand their health and treatment options.
“That is why we dedicate a lot of time and resources toward comprehensive care. From the first phone call, we work on understanding clients’ short and long-term goals and work with them to build a plan to achieve them,” he says.
With thousands of hours of additional training, Dr. Breiterman has been able to translate his expertise into a full slate of services. One of the most requested dental procedures of today is dental implantation and restoration. Dr. Breiterman has over 30 years of experience in this area of expertise and has a success rate above 99%.
From the latest generation of same-day crowns and 3D scanning to bone and tissue grafting and laser-assisted periodontal treatments, he takes advantage of the latest technology to provide successful and comfortable treatment.
“Many of our patients come to us for large restorative cases. Because we treat their complicated cases and offer services like sedation or anxiety management, we can provide care even if the patient has avoided the dentist for years,” says Dr. Breiterman.
“Our extensive services allow patients to have their full case completed in our office, without being referred to many specialists. When they are finished, most are no longer fearful and tell us how elated they are with their smiles,” he adds.
