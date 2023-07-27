Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Releases New Album “Last Hope for the Modern World”

Tim Tye

The Dayton, Ohio-based songwriter and musician has released 13 new country-rock tracks, including the title track, which is the first single.

The premise of the song, love is the most important thing, is nothing original, but I think I found a somewhat fresh way of expressing it, with a subtle reference to the current state of the world.”
— Tim Tye

DAYTON, OH, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky released third album, “Last Hope for the Modern World,” on July 9th, 2023. This exciting collection of original songs combines Tim Tye’s emotionally charged songwriting with impressive musicianship and powerful vocals. The title track is the first single being sent to radio.

“The premise of the song, love is the most important thing, is nothing original, but I think I found a somewhat fresh way of expressing it, with a subtle reference to the current state of the world.”

Having drawn inspiration from the best of country and rock traditions and his own life experiences, Tim has crafted an album sure to make a lasting impression. From the soulful title track to the hopeful “Every Now and Then” to the reflective “The Tavern Song,” each track on “Last Hope for the Modern World” will take listeners on an intimate journey through the ups and downs of life.

https://open.spotify.com/album/27c593OGN4wRZnuwpPFQlz?go=1&sp_cid=cde85b0985a14bd2ded235493d4363bc&utm_source=embed_player_p&utm_medium=desktop

Tim Tye is no stranger to the music scene, having spent 45 years as a lawyer before re-dedicating himself to his musical pursuits. After becoming single in 2017, Tim has used his newfound freedom to explore the depths of his creative talent and craft new music to share with the world.

“Last Hope for the Modern World” is so much more than just an album; it’s an emotional release and a personal statement from an artist who has something to say.

For more information, visit www.midnightskymusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Releases New Album “Last Hope for the Modern World”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Releases New Album “Last Hope for the Modern World”
Renowned Violinist Bernadett To Perform Debut Concert at Weill Recital at Carnegie Hall
HeIsTheArtist Takes a Cinematic Approach on "Dreaming In Emerald City" EP
View All Stories From This Author