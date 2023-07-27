Interstate 229 Northbound On-Ramp Closure Planned at Benson Road in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Interstate 229 northbound on-ramp will be closed at Benson Road as part of this Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction project in Sioux Falls from Monday, July 31, 2023, through Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The closure is for the installation of utilities, grading, and concrete surfacing.

During the month-long closure, I-229 northbound on-ramp traffic will be detoured to Benson Road, Cliff Avenue, and Interstate 90. Benson Road will remain open from Cliff Avenue to I-229. Access will be maintained for local businesses throughout the project.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the I-229 and Benson Road DDI construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/bensonroad-i-229-pcn-04xk. The city of Sioux Falls has also created a page for this project at https://www.siouxfalls.org/public-works/street-construction/projects/2023/benson-229-interchange.

