United Planet’s Virtual Internship Program Helps Students Make a Global Impact
United Planet offers virtual internships for students, providing flexible opportunities in various roles worldwide, fostering skills, networking, & mentorship.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Planet, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a global community, is proud to offer virtual internship placements for students.
The virtual internships provide students with the opportunity to explore a variety of roles, including marketing and communications, digital marketing, fundraising, teaching, and mentoring, and social projects. Internships last for four weeks or more, and students receive a certificate of completion from United Planet.
Virtual internships offer students a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop essential skills while also impacting the world. Here are just a few of the top benefits of participating in a virtual internship through United Planet:
➼ Flexibility: Students can work from anywhere and on their own schedule. Additionally, time commitment is flexible. Internships can also be either asynchronous or collaborative.
➼ Skill development: Students develop essential skills, such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.
➼ Network expansion: Students build connections with professionals from all over the world, which can be valuable for future career opportunities.
➼ Remote work experience: Students get to experience the benefits and challenges of remote work, which can prepare them for future remote job opportunities. This can also save money and make the internship more accessible to a broader range of students
➼ Access to international companies: Students will have the opportunity to intern with companies, social enterprises or non-profit organizations that might not have physical internship programs or might be located far from the student's current location.
➼ Diverse project exposure: Students work on a variety of projects, which can help them explore different areas of interest and discover their true strengths.
➼ Mentorship and guidance: Students have access to mentors, where they can receive guidance and support from experienced professionals.
➼ Enhanced digital literacy: Students use various digital tools and platforms, which can help them enhance their digital literacy.
➼ Problem-solving skills: Students develop their problem-solving skills by overcoming the challenges of remote communication and coordination and by working on project based tasks in line with organizational goals.
➼ Confidence building: As students actively contribute to projects, receive feedback, and achieve results, their confidence in their skills and abilities grows.
United Planet has partnered with The Opportunity Network (OppNet) to provide fellows with opportunities to grow both personally and professionally while expanding their global perspective.
“OppNet Fellows have shared that they've been able to take on meaningful projects, expand their networks, and strengthen their time management and communication skills through United Planet virtual internships,” says Sylvie Do-Vu, Senior Coordinator Internships & Career Success at The Opportunity Network. “They believe that a great space has been offered through United Planet to expand their interests in different focus areas from Human Rights, International Relations, Global Health, and more. The United Planet team has also been so supportive of OppNet Fellows who are eager to participate, meeting with them individually to understand their interests and goals, providing professional development sessions throughout the experience, and making it clear that Fellows shouldn't hesitate to reach out should they need anything. It's been such a meaningful collaboration between both of our organizations.”
This collaboration aims to create more global frontiers and opportunities for college students by providing internships in seven countries, including Nepal, Costa Rica, Peru, and Kenya, spanning six weeks. But virtual internships are available in 20 or more countries worldwide and placements may last up to six months.
For more information about virtual internships with United Planet, click here.
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a leading non-profit organization founded in 2001, specializing in personalized, immersive international experiential learning, service-learning, volunteer, and internship experiences. With an extensive network of partners in over 40 countries, United Planet strives to address important global issues, promote cross-cultural understanding, develop leadership and 21st-century skills, bridge divides, and foster productive cross-border relationships.
Mohammad Hijazi
United Planet
+1 617-874-8041
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Interns share their experience with United Planet