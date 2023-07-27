RSUI and United Way of Greater Atlanta Combat Food Disparity: 500 Snack Packs Donated to Easterseals North Georgia

Children in need to benefit from nutritious food and books during challenging summer months

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities as well as families, expresses its gratitude after receiving a generous donation from local community partner. RSUI, an Atlanta-based company, has joined forces with United Way of Greater Atlanta to tackle food disparity in the community post-pandemic. In a heartwarming collaboration, RSUI and United Way packed 500 snack packs to be donated to the children of ESNG. The generous donations were delivered to 6 of the organization's Northeast Georgia child development centers, ensuring that both young bodies and minds are nourished during challenging times.

The past year has brought unprecedented challenges to families across Georgia, with rising food insecurity and basic needs disparities. RSUI and United Way, recognizing the pressing need to support vulnerable communities, decided to take action. The 500 snack packs were thoughtfully assembled, containing a variety of nutritious and delicious goodies. In addition to the tasty treats, RSUI and United Way of Greater Atlanta emphasized the importance of literacy by including books for elementary school-aged students in each pack. These books aim to foster a love for reading and education.

The impact of these donations extends far beyond the nutritional aspect, sending a powerful message of support and compassion to the families served by ESNG during these difficult times. "Easterseals North Georgia is deeply grateful for the support from RSUI and United Way," said Donna Davidson, President and CEO of Easterseals North Georgia. "The summer months are notoriously challenging for low-income families when access to food and learning materials is not readily available as it is when school is in session. The snack packs not only provide nutritious snacks but also show the children and their families that they are cared for and supported by their community."

To ensure the packs reach the families who need them most, ESNG's Center Managers and Family Support Advocates will work hand in hand to spread the word and distribute the packs to parents facing challenges in accessing food.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. ESNG, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.