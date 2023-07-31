John McCauley, Founder of Preferred Funding Group, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
John McCauley, Founder of Preferred Funding Group, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
John McCauley and his team have done a remarkable job in helping so many companies with their funding needs. A great interview with a leader in the space!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews John McCauley, Founder of Preferred Funding Group for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. John McCauley joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Preferred Funding Group
At PFG our mission is to bring white-glove customer service back into the funding world.
We feel this is something that is missing in this industry. PFG strives to give every single client the best possible experience and the most tailored funding possible for their unique situation. We take pride in having extremely competitive rates and terms, and in most cases, getting clients much more funding than we pre-qualified them for.
Preferred Funding Group believes in the highest quality of customer service and that if you operate in full transparency and integrity, you will become a pillar in the industry that you are in!
The secret to our success at PFG is our team consisting of funding specialists with over 35+ years of combined funding experience. . Our specialists are committed to ensuring that the process of securing funding for business is seamless. Alongside this, our specialists keep up with the latest technologies, process and methodologies regarding securing funding.
John McCauley joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, John McCauley discusses the newest offerings of Preferred Funding Group, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. John McCauley joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with John McCauley was amazing. The success of Preferred Funding Group is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have John McCauley on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Preferred Funding Group. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like John McCauley who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like John McCauley”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
