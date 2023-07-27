Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,015 in the last 365 days.

Nova Scotia, Yukon Commit to Collaboration on Healthcare

CANADA, July 27 - Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai met Wednesday, July 26, to sign a letter of intent on working together to improve healthcare.

“We are committed to investing in new ways to get more healthcare, faster to Nova Scotians across the province,” said Premier Houston. “I look forward to working with our partners in Yukon as we combine our efforts, share our knowledge and ensure everyone has access to the care they deserve.”

Areas for collaboration include:

  • recruiting and licensing of internationally trained healthcare professionals
  • improving labour mobility within Canada
  • enhancing education and training opportunities for healthcare professionals.

“Taking action on health human resources is a priority for our government. and I look forward to advancing this government-to-government collaboration,” said Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai. “I was pleased to meet with Premier Houston and look forward to learning more about the innovative steps Nova Scotia has taken to combat pressures felt in the health sector.”

The letter of intent is for two years. The next step will be a memorandum of understanding between the two jurisdictions to further formalize the agreement.

-30-

You just read:

Nova Scotia, Yukon Commit to Collaboration on Healthcare

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more