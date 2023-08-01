AVer Releases Groundbreaking PTZ Camera with AI Functions for Patient Monitoring

MD120UI PTZ Camera for Distant Patient Monitoring

AVer releases a new medical-grade PTZ camera MD120UI for remote patient monitoring.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, has proven its commitment to revolutionising medical technology yet again with the release of a premium-quality PTZ camera optimized for monitoring patients. The 4K MD120UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera gives healthcare providers remote access to their patients via AI monitoring functions, a 20X optical zoom, and infrared night vision for 24/7 care.

Medical staff can count on the MD120UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera to increase the level of care they give patients. With this latest release, AVer has adapted its renowned business and education technological innovations specifically for all healthcare settings. The MD120UI provides:

• AI patient monitoring: The MD120UI uses AI algorithms to automatically recognise and track patients' facial features, enabling healthcare workers to focus on areas requiring routine assessment. Additionally, an AI-powered microphone transmits real-time noises—such as alarms—to notify the medical staff of patient conditions.

• Remote access to details: 4K resolution and a 20X optical zoom let medical professionals keep a close eye on their patients even when they’re not in the same room. Users can also set up to 256 preset points to efficiently monitor large spaces with a single camera.

• Night vision capability: Infrared night vision allows medical staff to watch over their patients without disturbing their much-needed rest.

• Privacy protection: The MD120UI comes with Privacy Mode to protect patients' privacy. When enabled, this mode stops transmitting video and audio.

The MD120UI is also certified with IEC 60601-1-2 for its electromagnetic compatibility, ensuring it meets stringent medical industry standards. Early adopters of this new technology can reduce the burnout of their healthcare workers and thus overcome nursing shortages while offering patients and their family members greater peace of mind.

Learn more about MD120UI -- https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/md120ui?_gl=1*pisxqz*_ga*MjMxNTExOTI3LjE2Njc0NzE4NzE.*_ga_NCLEMME8KV*MTY5MDQ1MzQxNi4xMDEuMS4xNjkwNDUzNDE3LjU5LjAuMA..

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

