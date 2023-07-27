QX Global Group Named a “Great Place to Work” for the Second Year in a Row
QX Global Group earns the 'Great Place to Work' recognition for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to fostering an exceptional work culture
"AHMEDABAD, MUMBAI, VADODARA, NOIDA, INDIA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- QX Global Group, a leading global consulting, digital transformation, and business process management (BPM) company, has been named on the 2023 Great Place to Work list for the second year in a row by the Great Place To Work® Institute.
— Frank Robinson, Group CEO, QX Global Group.
The list, now in its 30th year, is the most rigorous, data-based model for quantifying employee experience. Since 1992, the institute has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world to define what makes a great workplace: trust.
Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® puts QX in the esteemed company of organizations that prioritize trust, pride, and a thriving culture. QX’s commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance environment has been instrumental in promoting innovation and nurturing the professional growth of its employees.
“We firmly believe that our People are the driving force behind our success. At QX, we are constantly striving to build an environment of inclusivity and encouragement. I am sincerely grateful to each and every one of the 3,000 QXites across the world who wholeheartedly embrace our vision and make QX a great place to work each and every day,” said Frank Robinson, Group CEO, of QX Global Group.
During the certification process, QX team members actively participated in an independent survey, sharing their valuable perspectives. Survey highlights revealed a strong sense of pride in being associated with QX, a workplace where individuals feel empowered to be themselves, and a genuine enthusiasm for the positive impact the company creates in the community. In that survey, 8 out of 10 QX employees said QX is a great place to work.
“This is a tremendous honor for QX and I want to thank our people for the critical role they play in making the company a great place to work,’’ said Rachel Thomas, Chief People Officer, QX Global Group. ‘’We are committed to creating the finest working experience for our people where they feel safe, valued, and connected. This principle governs our interactions with one another and how we work with our valued clients. I take immense pride in the strides we made in 2022, knowing that this progress would not have been possible without our people”
About QX Global Group
QX Global Group is a global consulting, digital transformation, and business process management (BPM) services company. With a global workforce of over 3,000 passionate individuals across 21 countries, including 6 delivery centers in India and Mexico, they are dedicated to driving measurable outcomes for clients. By making businesses more profitable, efficient, and competitive, QX Global Group continues to lead the way in enabling business transformation worldwide.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
