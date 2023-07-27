bG Gallery and ViCA Celebrate Golden State of California with Iconic Artists
"California: Now & Then" Art Exhibit, Discussion, and Reception: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 5-8pm with a short talk by curator Juri Koll 6pm
This vibrant show will open a lot of people’s eyes to the heritage, diversity, and innovation that this amazing place gives its artists.”MALIBU , CALIFORNIA , USA , July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art (ViCA), bG Gallery is proud to present "California: Now & Then," an art exhibition celebrating the indelible impact and legacy of California's artists. The exhibit, which runs from July 15 through August 15, 2023, showcases works from artists who have deep historical or current ties to the state.
— Juri Koll, curator
California has long been a beacon for artists, its diverse landscapes, and vibrant communities inspiring generations of creatives. These artists, whether they have lived here, kept a studio here, or sought inspiration from the state's unique spirit, have each left their distinctive mark on the artistic landscape.
This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to engage with and appreciate the artistic evolution that has taken place in California. From works from the early 1900’s to up to the minute pieces, the "California: Now & Then" exhibition invites viewers to explore the continuity and transformation in the works of artists who have made California their home or their muse.
Artists include Sam Francis, Charles White, Lilly Fenichel, Ulysses Jenkins, Betty Saar, May Sun, Peter Alexander, Gloriane Harris, Edmund Teske, Llyn Foulkes and over thirty others from throughout California art history.
Juri Koll, the curator of the exhibition, says, “I believe this will open a lot of people’s eyes to the heritage, diversity, and innovation that this amazing place gives its artists. We’re more than pleased to be working with bG Gallery again, along with several others, on this vibrant show. I believe we’re the first to bring a show of this historical breadth to the public, and we plan to expand and travel the show.”
This exhibition is a continuation of the curator’s mission to preserve and promote the history and culture of one of the most historically important centers of independent artistic expression —California— a place they know and love. Artists have been drawn to California for its diverse community, its natural beauty, and the freedom it provides, making it a primary contributor to the global art scene. "California: Now & Then" is a showcase of this dynamic and enduring artistic legacy.
"California: Now & Then" Art Exhibit, Discussion, and Reception: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 5-8pm with a short talk by curator Juri Koll 6pm, through August 15, 2023, at bG Gallery: Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave #A2, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Phone: 310-906-4211, Website: BGartDealings.com, Email: info@bgartdealings.com
