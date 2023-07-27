Hennissy's Strategic Upgrade Unveiled in a Global Context
Recently, Hennissy, a leading enterprise in China's window and door industry, has initiated a series of moves to upgrade its global strategy.FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 7th July, 2023. At the "Creating the Next Generation" 2023 Global Strategic Upgrade Conference，Hennissy announced the global debut of the SKY RICE , This was a generational masterpiece jointly created with the globally renowned luxury designer Carlo Colombo, marking the beginning of a new global chapter.
From July 8th to 11th, Hennissy Experience Exhibition Hall, with the theme of "Creating the Next Generation and Cooperating with Elites", made a stunning appearance at the CDB Fair (Guangzhou), showcasing its global leading product design and technical strength; On 19th July, Hennissy announced its official appearance on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, New York, and the Dollini Avenue screen in Milan, Italy, achieving an efficient increase in brand voice, demonstrating its strength and ambition to the world, and establishing a global height of brand image
Hennissy is speeding up its transformation and upgrading process from globalization of R&D teams, process processes, and supply chains into global markets in an effort to become "world class door and window brand".
