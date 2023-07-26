DCCA RELEASE: Michael S. Angelo Named State’s Consumer Advocate

HONOLULU — Michael S. Angelo has been named executive director for the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Division of Consumer Advocacy (DCA), effective July 17. He comes to the DCCA with eighteen years of experience across different areas of the energy sector.

As Consumer Advocate, Angelo will oversee the division’s representation of consumer interests before the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and other local and federal agencies. He returns to DCA where he previously served as a research analyst responsible for the review and assessment of utility proposals in alignment with public interests and public policy.

“We are excited to have Michael return as the state’s Consumer Advocate,” said Nadine Ando, director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA). “His wealth of experience in the energy industry and his commitment to clean energy will be an asset in protecting the interests of our consumers.”

Angelo acted in various capacities supporting the efficient decarbonization of Hawai‘i’s economy and further enhancing the safety, reliability, and resilience of our electrical grid. His prior positions included technology consultant with Hawaiian Electric; Senior Applications Engineer at Kevala, Inc., a data analytics company serving electric utilities, regulators, and renewable energy project developers; research analyst with the DCA; and research faculty with the Hawai‘i Natural Energy Institute at the University of Hawai‘i.

“I am excited to return to the Division of Consumer Advocacy. I look forward to continuing the office’s role of strongly advocating for the advancement of ratepayers’ interests and supporting Hawaiʻi’s clean energy and environmental policy goals,” adds Michael S. Angelo, Consumer Advocate.

The DCA represents, protects, and advances the interests of consumers of utility and transportation services before regulatory agencies, primarily the Hawai‘i PUC. The DCA reviews requests for rate and tariff changes, capital improvement projects, integrated resource plans, certificates for authority to operate, and other applications filed by public utility and transportation companies, in addition to other proceedings opened by regulatory agencies to investigate or review generic issues.

Angelo received his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hawai‘i. He currently serves as a director on the board of the Young Professionals in Energy’s Honolulu Chapter.

