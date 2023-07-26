DCCA RELEASE: Randy M. Leong Named State’s Cable Television Administrator

HONOLULU — Randy M. Leong joins the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) as Cable Television Administrator. As Administrator, Leong will oversee the Cable Television Division (CATV) responsible for the regulation of franchised cable operators in the state.

Leong comes to DCCA with over a decade of executive management experience at the City and County of Honolulu where he served as deputy director at the Department of Customer Services overseeing the regulation of driver licensing, state identification programs, taxis, transportation network companies, and motor vehicle registration. Leong previously served as deputy director at the Department of Enterprise Services at the Equal Opportunity Office focusing on federal compliance and at the Honolulu Ethics Commission advancing the standards of ethical conduct in government.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve in this capacity as the state looks at important technology advances in the area of broadband and the cable industry’s evolving regulatory structure,” said CATV Administrator Randy M. Leong. “I look forward to utilizing my regulatory experiences to continue expanding cable and broadband services while protecting the public interests for the people of Hawaii.”

The Cable Television Division regulates franchised wireline cable operators within the State of Hawaii. CATV determines whether the initial issuance, renewal, or transfer of a cable franchise is in the public’s best interest and enforces the obligations of cable franchises. The division also ensures cable operators’ compliance with rules and regulations relating to their practices and procedures such as customer service and technical standards. In addition, CATV works with providers, agencies, and other stakeholders to support and facilitate access to affordable broadband and internet services across Hawaii.

In recent years, CATV launched its pilot WiFi project on Hawaii Island to provide community access to broadband-level WiFi internet services at county facilities in unserved and underserved areas around the island (Hi-WiFi Pilot Project); represented the State of Hawaii’s interest in proceedings and appeals that directly impact cable television subscribers in Hawaii; and, continues to monitor and participate in federal telecommunications legislation and rulemaking impacting Hawaii cable television and broadband consumers.

