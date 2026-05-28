NEWS RELEASE: April 2026 Visitor Spending Increased Despite Fewer Visitor Arrivals

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

APRIL 2026 VISITOR SPENDING INCREASED DESPITE FEWER VISITOR ARRIVALS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 28, 2026

HONOLULU – Total spending by visitors in April 2026 was $1.77 billion (measured in nominal dollars), a 4.8 percent increase from April 2025, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). There were 828,959 total visitors in April 2026, down slightly from April 2025 (833,219 visitors, -0.5%). However, visitors who came in April 2026 spent significantly more on an average daily basis ($278 per person, +14.1%) contributing to the growth in total visitor spending compared to a year ago.

There were 801,335 visitors in April 2026 who arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 27,624 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 810,276 visitors (-1.1%) arrived by air and 22,943 visitors (+20.4%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in April 2025.

The average length of stay by total visitors in April 2026 was 7.69 days, compared to 8.33 days in April 2025. The statewide average daily census in April 2026 was 212,409 visitors compared to 231,353 visitors (-8.2%) in April 2025.

In April 2026, 435,359 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 4.8 percent decrease from April 2025 (457,248 visitors). In April 2026, total spending by U.S. West visitors was $903.4 million, the average daily spending was $283 per person and the average length of stay was 7.34 days. In April 2025, U.S. West visitors recorded total spending of $855.0 million, the average daily spending was $234 per person and the average length of stay was 7.98 days.

In April 2026, there were 209,756 visitors from the U.S. East, a 16.3 percent increase from April 2025 (180,383 visitors). In April 2026, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $530.4 million, the average daily spending was $296 per person and the average length of stay was 8.54 days. In April 2025, U.S. East visitors recorded total spending of $449.1 million, the average daily spending was $277 per person and the average length of stay was 8.99 days.

In April 2026, 55,512 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 6.0 percent from April 2025 (52,358 visitors). Of the 55,512 visitors in April 2026, 55,260 visitors arrived on international flights and 252 visitors came on domestic flights. In April 2026, total spending by Japanese visitors was $80.6 million, the average daily spending was $247 per person and the average length of stay was 5.88 days. In April 2025, Japanese visitors recorded total spending of $77.4 million, the average daily spending was $245 per person and the average length of stay was 6.02 days.

In April 2026, 34,900 visitors arrived from Canada, a 4.1 percent decrease from April 2025 (36,381 visitors). Of the 34,900 visitors in April 2026, 28,900 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,000 visitors came on domestic flights. In April 2026, total spending by Canadian visitors was $86.5 million, the average daily spending was $227 per person and the average length of stay was 10.92 days. In April 2025, Canadian visitors recorded total spending of $91.0 million, the average daily spending was $224 per person and the average length of stay was 11.16 days.

There were 65,808 visitors from all other international markets in April 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 83,905 visitors (-21.6%) from all other international markets in April 2025.

Air capacity to Hawai‘i in April 2026 (5,201 transpacific flights with 1,146,516 seats) increased compared to April 2025 (4,786 flights, +8.7% with 1,103,399 seats, +3.9%).

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Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are pleased to see positive growth in both visitor spending and visitor arrivals from the U.S. East and Japan in April 2026. Despite fewer visitors from the U.S. West, increased average daily spending contributed to growth in total U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to April 2025. The Canadian market continued to be impacted by social and political challenges and recorded lower visitor arrivals and visitor spending in April 2026 compared to the same month last year.

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Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawai‘i

Cell: 808-518-5480

Email: [email protected]

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-973-9446

Email: [email protected]