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NEWS RELEASE – Pride Flags Fly at Hawaiʻi State Capitol as Governor Green Declares June as Pride Month in the State of Hawai‘i

PRIDE FLAGS FLY AT HAWAIʻI STATE CAPITOL AS GOVERNOR GREEN DECLARES

JUNE AS PRIDE MONTH IN THE STATE OF HAWAI‘I

HONOLULU — Pride flags will fly at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol throughout June 2026 following Governor Josh Green’s proclamation recognizing June as ‘Pride Month’ in the state of Hawaiʻi.

The display will begin with a sunrise flag-raising ceremony and presentation of the official proclamation on June 1 at 6:45 a.m. at the Capitol. Marking the second consecutive year the flags will be raised, the display honors māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities and allies across the islands.

“Hawaiʻi has always been a place where people should feel they belong,” said Governor Green. “As the Pride flags fly at the State Capitol once again, we recognize the importance of standing with our māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities and affirming that there is a place for everyone in these islands. Pride Month is about dignity, compassion and making sure every person knows they are valued in Hawaiʻi.”

A digital copy of the Proclamation is included with this release; it is embargoed until 7:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission, established by HRS 369, advances equity, inclusion and opportunity for māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities by fostering collaboration, advocacy and public awareness.

Website: https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/lgbtq-commission/

About Lei Pua ‘Ala Queer Histories of Hawai‘i:

Lei Pua ‘Ala Queer Histories of Hawaiʻi is a multidimensional educational and community engagement project to document, memorialize and honor gender and sexual diversity across the multicultural landscape of Hawaiʻi.

Website: https://www.queerhistoriesofhawaii.org

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NEWS RELEASE – Pride Flags Fly at Hawaiʻi State Capitol as Governor Green Declares June as Pride Month in the State of Hawai‘i

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