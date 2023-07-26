Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Raymond Turner to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Raymond Turner to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners. This appointment is effective August 1, 2023.

 

Raymond Turner

Turner, of Bradenton, is the Broker and Owner of Turner Services, LLC. A resident of Manatee County for over 20 years, he is active in his community and serves on the Planning Commission for Manatee County and is the Secretary of the Manatee Sarasota Building Industry Association. Turner attended Seneca College.

 

