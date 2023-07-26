Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,854 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mark McQueen as Bay County’s Superintendent of Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mark McQueen as Bay County’s Superintendent of Schools. This appointment is effective August 1, 2023.

 

Mark McQueen

McQueen, of Panama City, is the City Manager for the City of Panama City. He is a veteran of the United States Army, retiring with the rank of Major General after 36 years of service. He is a current member of the Panama City Rotary Club. McQueen earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Auburn University, his master’s degree in counseling and human development from Troy University, and his master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mark McQueen as Bay County’s Superintendent of Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more