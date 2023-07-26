Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mark McQueen as Bay County’s Superintendent of Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mark McQueen as Bay County’s Superintendent of Schools. This appointment is effective August 1, 2023.

Mark McQueen

McQueen, of Panama City, is the City Manager for the City of Panama City. He is a veteran of the United States Army, retiring with the rank of Major General after 36 years of service. He is a current member of the Panama City Rotary Club. McQueen earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Auburn University, his master’s degree in counseling and human development from Troy University, and his master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

