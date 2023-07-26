MDC teacher workshops in Springfield to show how nature can be used in the classroom

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Building a curriculum around a nature theme is a great way to add interest and variety to a classroom.

Kindergarten and first-grade teachers can learn how to bring the outdoors indoors to their classroom at two upcoming Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) teacher workshops in August. Both will be taught at MDC’s Southwest Regional Office at 2630 N. Mayfair Ave. in Springfield.

The workshop for kindergarten teachers, “Discover Nature Kindergarten Teacher Training (Be the Cool Teacher),” will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 10. This curriculum is themed around bears and is aligned to all Missouri Learning Science (MLS) and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Interested instructors can register at:

Discover Nature Kindergarten Teacher Training (Be the cool teacher) | MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION (mo.gov)

The workshop for first-grade teachers, “Discover Nature First-Grade Teacher Training,” will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 11. This curriculum is also aligned to all MLS and NGSS standards and relates to various nature-oriented phenomena that occurs in Missouri. People can register at:

Discover Nature First Grade Teacher Training | MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION (mo.gov)

Both of these training courses will introduce teachers to MDC’s free student guide and teacher guide, the MDC Teacher Portal, and other MDC educational resources. All trained teachers are eligible to receive the free teacher kit that accompanies each curriculum, which includes trade books to connect both science and English Language Arts (ELA) standards. For more information about this workshop, contact MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.