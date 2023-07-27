Submit Release
Warehoos.com's SPP Program Extends Market Reach for Building Material Suppliers.

It’s working for PowerHouse. It’s working for Fortress. And it’s going to work for others.”
— Alec Yu, Operations Manager
SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehoos.com’s Supplier Partner Program (SPP) has expanded the sales reach for multiple building supply yards, distributors, and manufacturers. By partnering with Warehoos to capture online demand for their products, wholesale building supply firms such as PowerHouse Building Solutions, BC-based manufacturer JonaPanel Sales, and Texas-based Fortress Building Products are fulfilling orders they may not have gotten otherwise. The program has expanded rapidly since its inception in 2021.

“We’re heavily involved with Warehoos. We sell to them through our building supply yards to handle last-mile delivery. For instance, a contractor will go online at warehoos.com for PowerWool Rigid Mineral Wool Insulation in Calgary, where our distribution is a bit weak,” says Scott Emo, Sales Manager for PowerHouse. “We’ll refer Warehoos to a stocking dealer closer to the customer. In many cases, that ranges from cities to provinces away. However, the contractor buys the product from WareHoos, and we can make sure the business doesn’t go elsewhere. It’s been a big part of our growth these past 12 months and our own dealers love the referrals.”

Alec Yu, Operations Manager for Warehoos, also added, “We’re actively adding other suppliers to our product offerings, and the suppliers are enjoying the benefits of ensuring their products are the first to show up on online searches. Then, we’ll close the sale. It’s working for PowerHouse. It’s working for Fortress. And it’s going to work for others.”

