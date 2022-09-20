Warehoos.com Online Expands Building Product Sales Across USA & Canada
Contractors needing products fast, preference to buy online and manufacturer's desire for online distribution & reach drives explosive sales growth
What we've found is that contractors want their people working, not driving back and forth to the lumber yards, particularly with the labor shortage out there.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful start in Western Canada, Warehoos Online Inc. ( Warehoos.com ) has now launched throughout much of Canada and parts of the USA. Warehoos provides a one-stop shop for building materials at contractor pricing through its online marketplace. The company fulfills its sales primarily through satellite building supply partners throughout North America.
— Alec Yu, Director of Operations
“What we've found is that contractors want their people working, not driving back and forth to the lumber yards, particularly with the labor shortage out there. We really offer last mile delivery, connecting builders with construction products at competitive prices while saving them a ton of time and money they'd otherwise spend driving around or sourcing products. We're a one-stop shop, and contractors are loving it," said Alec Yu, Director of Operations at Warehoos. "Suppliers love us too, as simply listing their products with us expands their reach, ability to service their customer, and get the word out about how their products differ from the competition. It can be a very good avenue to teach the contractor more about what their company & products offer. "
Product shortages, a symptom of the pandemic, inflation, and other unfortunate geopolitical issues, have also really driven contractors to look online for product sourcing: “Yeah,” sighed Alec, “Construction supplies are in some of the shortest supply—not everything is in stock in every market or can be found easily, but our vast network of suppliers across North America, means we can do the sourcing and pretty much find anything. ” “What we’ve found is that even for products not listed at Warehoos, contractors are using our chat feature to reach out and find what they’re looking for. 9 times out of 10, maybe more, we’re able to source what they need.”
Warehoos prides itself on strong customer service as demonstrated by its strong 4.5 Star rating on TrustPilot. "Between our strong reviews and feedback from contractors who've used our platform, in addition to our partnerships with key stakeholders like Building It Right , one of Canada's strongest building educators, we've created trust based on unparalleled customer service and delivery of building materials. Having the extensive building products portfolio we have and being able to get it to the customer fast and on budget is another key to our success. We really deliver! No pun intended!" added Alec.
Warehoos' success wasn't just based on a bunch of "tech gurus" who didn't understand the construction supply business. "Our founder is actually a fourth generation in the building supply industry and he himself has been in the building products distribution business for almost 20 years. His family has quite the solid reputation in Western Canada for lumber and building supplies - and being honest, hardworking folks," said Alec. “But he also had some seed funding and consulting help, primarily on the "tech" side of things from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and other government entities, who were really interested in seeing this business get to where it's at today.”
"And I think he'd be the first to admit, he couldn't have done it without the BDC or GetFresh Ventures -- a growth agency laser focused on helping start-ups launch. I like to think his first hire was the real key though!" quipped Alec.
