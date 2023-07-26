Ellie Mental Health Publishes New Guide Detailing the Impact of Racism on Mental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Mental Health, a nationwide authority in the field of mental health, just released a new guide on racial trauma therapy — detailing the impact of racism on mental health. This important information explores the emotional toll discriminatory or racist acts can take on individuals and the profound effect it has on their mental health.
It’s no secret that racial trauma may lead to symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as recurring nightmares, anger, anxiety, and depression. In an effort to support those experiencing racial trauma, an array of coping strategies can be utilized including:
• Practicing self-care
• Learning healthy coping methods
• Setting healthy boundaries
• Leveraging professional mental health services
In addition to the aforementioned coping strategies, a number of therapeutic approaches are also utilized in order to address racial trauma. These approaches include:
• Cognitive Processing Therapy
• Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing
• Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
• Culturally-Centered Therapy
• Narrative Therapy
Additionally, group therapy and working with support groups offer sufferers of racial trauma a further source of assistance. But racial trauma comes in many forms and the types of therapy that work for one individual may not be the best fit for another — especially depending on the nature and severity of the traumatic experience. Ellie Mental Health also acknowledges the fact that racism is a systemic issue — which means it cannot only be solved through individual efforts. As such, Ellie believes that it’s essential for society to work together to create an environment where people of all races can feel accepted and included.
In addition to providing information on the emotional effects of racism, Ellie also provides advice for how individuals can take steps to combat racism in their own lives. This includes speaking up when something offensive or inappropriate is said, engaging in conversations about race, and challenging stereotypes whenever possible.
Ellie Mental Health continues to empower individuals dealing with racial trauma by offering vital information and therapeutic strategies, and by advocating for the importance of seeking professional help. For more information, or to schedule an appointment at a clinic in your area, visit the Ellie Mental Health website.
Lindsey Taylor
