The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Partners With Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations
Digital marketing, website development, search engine optimization, and content creation will drive new business for ITAD and E-Waste Recycling leader.
When we received the call from Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations about their desire to have a local team of digital marketing experts help them grow their business, we were beyond excited.”LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLU Group - Advertising & Marketing, a full-service La Crosse, Wisconsin based ad agency that specializes in digital marketing, is proud to announce their partnership with Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations. The BLU Group will be in charge of most of Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations' online marketing, including website development, blog writing, search engine optimization (SEO), Google Ads, local directories and citations, and online review and reputation management.
— Tony Roberts, CEO, The BLU Group – Advertising and Marketing
“When we received the call from Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations about their desire to have a local team of digital marketing experts help them grow their business, we were beyond excited.” said Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group – Advertising and Marketing. " They are an incredible company that is led by industry experts that care about the environment, their clients, and their team members. It’s a perfect fit for BLU.”
Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations is a full-service electronics and materials lifecycle management corporation providing solutions for IT asset disposition (ITAD), electronics recycling, legislative compliance, data security, product refurbishment, remarketing and resale, materials recovery, and logistics with locations in Onalaska, Wisconsin and Nashville, Tennessee. With the help of The BLU Group’s digital marketing efforts, they will be able to expand their reach and connect with new customers.
"We are excited to partner with The BLU Group to take our digital marketing efforts to the next level," said Stephanie Peterson, Director of Marketing at Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations. "It's early in our relationship, but we are extremely impressed with their attention-to-detail, dedication to our success, and excellent client service."
About The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing: The BLU Group is a full-service ad agency that specializes in Digital Marketing. Services include: Marketing Strategies, Logo Design, Print Advertising, Graphic Design, Billboard Design, Direct Marketing, Website Design, E-Commerce, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), E-Mail Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Public Relations, Photography, and Videography. For more information, visit TheBLUGroup.com.
About Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations is a full-service electronics and materials lifecycle management corporation providing solutions for IT asset disposition, electronics recycling, legislative compliance, data security, product refurbishment, remarketing and resale, materials recovery, and logistics with locations in Onalaska, Wis. and Nashville, Tenn. The company creates customized service packages designed to safeguard its customers’ sensitive data and protect the environment from e-waste and other pollutants. Since its inception in 2007, Dynamic has become an industry leader by constantly refining its services and processes with new insights in materials lifecycle management. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations strives to foster authentic, meaningful relationships with clients, maximize their value recovery, ensure their assets and data are properly disposed of, and deliver the security they need to know the job is done right. Dynamic’s goal is to create an exceptional experience with every customer interaction and deliver top-quality services with passion, integrity, transparency, and environmental responsibility. For more information about Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, visit www.thinkdynamic.com.
