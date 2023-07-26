Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Houston County, Georgia

Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia (July 26, 2023) – The GBI is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 26, 2023. No one was injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at around 7:55 p.m., the Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a 911 call about a man, identified as Jacob Baily, age 41, making threatening/suicidal statements that were witnessed by his family members, his friend, and law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, Baily was barricaded in his camper. The GBI Special Operations Unit/Bomb Disposal Unit also responded to assist since Baily had former military and EOD experience. HCSO SRT negotiators attempted numerous times to convince Baily to surrender. During negotiations, the GBI BDU robot approached the camper. Baily opened the front door of the camper and fired several shots towards the robot. HCSO deputies and SRT members were near the robot and a deputy returned fire. Baily retreated and again barricaded himself inside the camper. Eventually, HCSO SRT members entered the camper and arrested Baily.

Baily was taken to the hospital for examination. Baily was not injured and will be detained at Houston County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Baily lived in a camper on a friend’s property at 409 Smithville Church Rd. Baily is not originally from Georgia and had only been living in Houston County for a few weeks.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once completed, it will be given to the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.