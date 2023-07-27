The Incentive Marketing Association Recognizes C.A. Short Company & Armorous for Excellence in Recognition

Incentive Marketing Association Excellence in Recognition Award

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honored to announce our partnership with Armorous Security & Investigations has been awarded the 2023 IMA Summit Award for Excellence in Recognition Program by the Incentive Marketing Association.

The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) presented its 2023 Excellence Awards during the IMA Summit Awards ceremony in July.

The Excellence Awards recognize the development and delivery of outstanding non-cash incentive programs that motivate employees, win customers and improve sales.

“As Director of Culture and Experience at Armorous Security & Investigations, it’s truly exciting to see the program we’ve built with C.A. Short Company win the 2023 IMA Summit Award for ‘Excellence in Recognition’. This award validates our people-first approach at Armorous, and inspires us to continue enhancing our employee experience,” said Tawny Kesser, Chief Experience Officer of Armorous Security & Investigations.

As a former security guard, Eric Hanson, Armorous CEO, wanted to do things differently for his own organization – putting people over profit to create a culture that people love to work for and work with.

Armorous is changing an industry that is known for an average turnover of 300% by putting value back into what their employees do, how they’re treated, and how they’re recognized and acknowledged.

In just one year, Armorous has increased their employee tenure by 163% by not relying on traditional methods of recognition and instead creating a flexible program with C.A. Short Company that rewards and recognizes employees for reaching every major milestone with Armorous, which starts in the first 30 days.

“One year ago, Armorous’ leadership team created a 5-year goal of being recognized as one of the best companies to work for. This award is such an honor and means so much to our team. We want to thank our partners at C.A. Short for helping us create this award-winning program and we are so grateful for the recognition by the IMA Summit,” said Eric Hanson, CEO & Founder of Armorous Security & Investigations.

About C.A. Short Company

C.A. Short Company helps design employee recognition programs that engage, motivate and positively impact your bottom line. Visit cashort.com to learn more.