American Behavioral Clinics To Open New Mental Health Clinic in Dousman, Wisconsin

Dousman, WI - American Behavioral Clinics (ABC) announces the opening of our new clinic in Dousman, WI in August 2023.

DOUSMAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Behavioral Clinics (ABC) is proud to announce the opening of our new clinic in Dousman, WI, offering top-quality mental health services to individuals and families in the area.

The new clinic, located at 370 Venture Drive, Dousman, WI 53118, will provide a range of evidence-based treatments for a variety of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. The clinic will be staffed by a team of experienced mental health professionals who will work together to provide individualized treatment plans for each patient.

ABC has been providing exceptional mental health services in the greater Milwaukee area since 1994, and the opening of the Dousman clinic is part of the organization's continued commitment to expanding access to care throughout the region.

To learn more about American Behavioral Clinics and the services offered at the Dousman clinic, please visit the ABC website at https://americanbehavioralclinics.com/ or call (262) 431-3600.

About American Behavioral Clinics: American Behavioral Clinics is a leading provider of mental health services in the greater Milwaukee area, offering a range of evidence-based treatments for individuals and families facing a variety of mental health challenges. With clinics in Milwaukee, Mequon, Elm Grove, Oak Creek, and Dousman, ABC is committed to providing compassionate, effective care that helps people overcome their challenges and achieve their goals.