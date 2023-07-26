Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,891 in the last 365 days.

American Behavioral Clinics To Open New Mental Health Clinic in Dousman, Wisconsin

American Behavioral Clinics

American Behavioral Clinics

Dousman, WI - American Behavioral Clinics (ABC) announces the opening of our new clinic in Dousman, WI in August 2023.

DOUSMAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Behavioral Clinics (ABC) is proud to announce the opening of our new clinic in Dousman, WI, offering top-quality mental health services to individuals and families in the area.

The new clinic, located at 370 Venture Drive, Dousman, WI 53118, will provide a range of evidence-based treatments for a variety of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. The clinic will be staffed by a team of experienced mental health professionals who will work together to provide individualized treatment plans for each patient.

ABC has been providing exceptional mental health services in the greater Milwaukee area since 1994, and the opening of the Dousman clinic is part of the organization's continued commitment to expanding access to care throughout the region.

To learn more about American Behavioral Clinics and the services offered at the Dousman clinic, please visit the ABC website at https://americanbehavioralclinics.com/ or call (262) 431-3600.

About American Behavioral Clinics: American Behavioral Clinics is a leading provider of mental health services in the greater Milwaukee area, offering a range of evidence-based treatments for individuals and families facing a variety of mental health challenges. With clinics in Milwaukee, Mequon, Elm Grove, Oak Creek, and Dousman, ABC is committed to providing compassionate, effective care that helps people overcome their challenges and achieve their goals.

Steve Pratt
One Click Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

American Behavioral Clinics To Open New Mental Health Clinic in Dousman, Wisconsin

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more