Lisa Goodpaster Publishes ALIENATED via Archway Publishing
Lisa Goodpaster is the founder of stephood and author of ALIENATED
I started the project to bring awareness of parental alienation and reach other survivors unaware of them”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Goodpaster has appeared on multiple shows over the last few years as an advocate for Alienated Parents, she founded the Stephood Project:
— LISA GOODPASTER
"I started the project to bring awareness of parental alienation and reach other survivors unaware of them. To ignite a positive movement forward towards parenting for our kids and generations to come. Co-parenting is so essential. Without it, any child can be led with years of trauma and confusion. This reason alone is why I started the Stephood Project."
Archway Publishing has published her groundbreaking work: ALIENATED When Parents Won't Parent.
With a foreword by William Bernet, M.D., Lisa lays out the culmination of her years of advocacy, events, talk shows and raising awareness about Parental Alienation.
You can find her book on the Archway Website, Amazon and everywhere e-books are sold!
