Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,886 in the last 365 days.

Lisa Goodpaster Publishes ALIENATED via Archway Publishing

Lisa Goodpaster

Lisa Goodpaster

Lisa Goodpaster is the founder of stephood and author of ALIENATED

I started the project to bring awareness of parental alienation and reach other survivors unaware of them”
— LISA GOODPASTER
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Goodpaster has appeared on multiple shows over the last few years as an advocate for Alienated Parents, she founded the Stephood Project:
"I started the project to bring awareness of parental alienation and reach other survivors unaware of them. To ignite a positive movement forward towards parenting for our kids and generations to come. Co-parenting is so essential. Without it, any child can be led with years of trauma and confusion. This reason alone is why I started the Stephood Project."

Archway Publishing has published her groundbreaking work: ALIENATED When Parents Won't Parent.

With a foreword by William Bernet, M.D., Lisa lays out the culmination of her years of advocacy, events, talk shows and raising awareness about Parental Alienation.

You can find her book on the Archway Website, Amazon and everywhere e-books are sold!

-----

Story brought to you by:
Righ Knight (as seen on ABC / FOX / NBC / CBS / Jpost / Global / CNN & More)
Contact him to get your story carried by major networks!

Righ Knight
Knight.Company
+1 604-334-4449
righ@knight.company
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Lisa Goodpaster Publishes ALIENATED via Archway Publishing

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more