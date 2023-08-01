Tattd Launches the First Intelligent Search Function for the Perfect Tattoo
Tattd’s New App Easily Connects Consumers to Their Ideal Tattoo ArtistsBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tattd is thrilled to announce the launch of their new app. For the first time ever, a platform exists for tattooing with an intelligent search function where users can filter the search for their perfect artist or studio by location, price, tattoo style and even the keyword of the tattoo they’re looking for.
Tattd was founded by Laura Schaack and Justyn Hornor, two tech leaders and tattoo lovers who saw an opportunity to build something amazing for the tattoo community. Tattoos are a huge industry with approximately 156 million Americans having tattoos. The industry in the US is expected to double in the next six years.
The Tattd app includes many features to benefit both tattoo artists and their clients. Users can easily scan portfolios, add them to their ‘Saved’ list for later and directly contact artists in the app. Tattd is designed for people who are tired of searching far and wide for an artist, and ideal for local artists to get new clientele. It is the only app of its kind currently available in the U.S.
For artists, they can sign up and connect their Instagram in 30 seconds, so they don't have to manage two portfolios. Signing up to the app is user friendly and free.
Additional features including appointment booking and deposit payments will be launched in the coming months. And even more, Tattd will be able to insure deposits and have an upsell on removal insurance for anyone nervous to take the leap.
A powerful generative AI tool is slated for a future update, which would make Tattd one of the most technologically advanced tattoo platforms ever created.
The Tattd App is live in the Top 12 tattooed cities in the U.S. and is available on the App Store and Google Play.
About Tattd
Tattd isn’t about influencers or clout. It’s about art. It’s about making it easier for people to find great artists, and easier for artists to make a living off their work. Tattd promotes every gender, shape, size, race, color and sexual orientation or expression. Tattd is about bringing equity to the industry, to empower artists to make a living off of their artwork and for artists to be respected for their work.
Jessica Fonseca
Pink Shark PR
jess@pinksharkpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other