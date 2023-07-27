RealSeq Secures Seed Financing to Advance the RiboMarkerTM Diagnostic Platform
Next Gen RNA fragmentomics-based diagnosticsSANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RealSeq Biosciences, Inc., a company developing RNA fragmentomics as real-time diagnostics for disease, today announced the close of its oversubscribed seed round. The investment allows RealSeq to deploy the RiboMarkerTM molecular diagnostics platform toward its first indication, Valley Fever, a fungal disease related to the effects of climate change.
The funding round was co-led by Tech Coast Angels Los Angeles and Tech Coast Angels Orange County. Other investors include Chemical Angel Network, Angel Star Ventures, members of the Berkeley Angel Network, Virtual Angels Network, MEDA Angels, and TiE SoCal Angels.
“RealSeq’s RNA fragmentomics platform has the potential to achieve new diagnostics capabilities allowing earlier detection supporting more informed treatment decisions and better outcomes,” says John Grant, Ph.D., Tech Coast Angels, Los Angeles. “The RiboMarker Valley Fever test validates the platform for future partnerships and market opportunities in other areas including oncology.”
“RiboMarkers can dynamically report biological states revolutionizing how we detect, monitor and make treatment decisions in real-time,” says Sergio Barberan-Soler, Ph.D., CEO at RealSeq. “This new funding provides critical support to our technology development and launch objectives over the next 24 months.”
The seed round advances the RiboMarker program initially focusing on debilitating and difficult to detect fungal diseases where early treatment is critical to patient outcomes. Specifically, the areas that the company will focus on are:
• Validating the RiboMarker platform
• Advancing the Valley Fever LDT
• Expanding R&D and business operations
As part of this funding, John Grant, Ph.D., will be joining the RealSeq board of directors. Dr. Grant is an experienced investor and business advisor with extensive corporate management skills including 30+ years at 3M leading global commercialization, strategic planning, and corporate development in several 3M businesses. He is active in several investment groups and startup accelerators.
RealSeq Biosciences is a commercial stage company and achieved record revenue in 2022 while generating strong customer validation. The Company’s technology is extensively used by researchers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic institutions.
About RealSeq Biosciences: RealSeq Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotech company with offices and laboratories in Santa Cruz, California. The company specializes in developing groundbreaking and innovative technologies focusing on RNA fragmentomics, small RNA analysis, NGS research tools and biomarkers. RealSeq’s visionary approach to RNA fragmentomics-based diagnostics is making development and use of dynamic markers of disease a new reality.
