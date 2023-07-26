Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

 

CASE#: 23A3004189

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack                       

 

STATION: Berlin                  

 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2023 3:30 pm

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Near 2191 Lower Road, in Plainfield, VT

 

VIOLATION: NA

 

VICTIM: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/26/23 a citizen came to the Berlin Barracks and advised they located a firearm on the side of the road. The citizen advised they found the firearm near 2191 Lower Road in Plainfield. Further investigation discovered that the firearm was a replica and not a functional weapon. The firearm is an Army Model 1860 .44 (RMI) replica. Anyone with information on the incident please contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191

 

