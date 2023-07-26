Berlin Barracks/ Found Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004189
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: Berlin
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2023 3:30 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Near 2191 Lower Road, in Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: NA
VICTIM: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/26/23 a citizen came to the Berlin Barracks and advised they located a firearm on the side of the road. The citizen advised they found the firearm near 2191 Lower Road in Plainfield. Further investigation discovered that the firearm was a replica and not a functional weapon. The firearm is an Army Model 1860 .44 (RMI) replica. Anyone with information on the incident please contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191