Berlin Barracks/ Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2023 3:30 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Near 2191 Lower Road, in Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: NA

VICTIM: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/26/23 a citizen came to the Berlin Barracks and advised they located a firearm on the side of the road. The citizen advised they found the firearm near 2191 Lower Road in Plainfield. Further investigation discovered that the firearm was a replica and not a functional weapon. The firearm is an Army Model 1860 .44 (RMI) replica. Anyone with information on the incident please contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191